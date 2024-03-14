Crash on Mopac kills a pedestrian in northwest Austin: police
AUSTIN, Texas - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Mopac in northwest Austin.
The crash happened on the northbound side of Mopac near north Capital of Texas Highway and 183.
EMS says a vehicle hit a pedestrian around 9 p.m. Thursday evening.
One person died at the scene.
Austin police say all northbound lanes are closed on Mopac, and to expect delays in the area as they work to divert traffic.