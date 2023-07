Image 1 of 2 ▼ Cobb Creek Fire near Jarrell. Photo courtesy: Williamson County Emergency Services

Crews are working to put out a fire in Jarrell.

Williamson County and several agencies are responding to a grass fire that started at 1001 Cobb Creek Road.

As of July 19, around 7:11 p.m., the fire is an estimated 100-acres and is zero percent contained.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates