Man killed estranged wife, shot her daughter before killing self at Dallas apartment, police say

Dallas police said a man killed his estranged wife and shot the woman's daughter at an apartment early Thursday morning. The man was found dead hours later after a standoff with police.

This incident started just before 12:45 a.m., when officers were called about a shooting at Bernard Apartments in the 12100 block of Audelia Road.

Responding officers found a woman, identified as 33-year-old Karla Castillo, who'd been shot several times. She later died at the hospital.

Officers found a 14-year-old girl who'd been shot in the stomach. Castillo's daughter is at the hospital. She underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Another boy in the home was not hurt.

The gunman, identified as 44-year-old Jorge Saldenos Escobar Flores, is Castillo's estranged husband and stepfather to the children.

Police said he got into a fight with them and shot them.

After a standoff with police that lasted several hours, detectives executed a search warrant for the apartment.

SWAT officers had to use an explosive to break down the door and enter the apartment. Flores was found dead in a bathroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The victim's brother, Jose Amador, said the couple's relationship was bad, but that his sister asked him not to get involved.

He said the couple had been separated for about a week and claimed that Flores was very jealous.

A family torn apart by what Dallas police are calling a murder-suicide.

Amador said his niece ran over to his apartment, which is located inside the same complex, and said she had been shot twice. He called 9-1-1.

When he went to check on his sister, Amador said she was already dead.

"They lost their mother, that's the hardest thing. You lose your mother and your sister gets shot," said one neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

The neighbor said she knows the family, and the kids attend the school where she works.

"It's just a sad sight to wake up to in the morning like that and then kids you deal with on a daily basis during school time," she added.

Investigators have not released a motive.

"Right now, I feel shook up," the neighbor said. "I hate that it happened and I prayer for the family."

Amador said he wants Castillo’s body to be sent back to Honduras where their mom lives. That's where she'll be buried.