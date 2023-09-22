Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he is now a Republican

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced on Friday that he is switching parties from a Democrat to a Republican.

Johnson announced the change in an op-ed that was published in the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

"Next spring, I will be voting in the Republican primary. When my career in elected office ends in 2027 on the inauguration of my successor as mayor, I will leave office as a Republican," Johnson wrote.

Prior to being elected the mayor of Dallas in 2019, Johnson represented Dallas in the Texas Legislature for nine years as a Democrat.

"I was never a favorite of the Democratic caucus, and the feeling was mutual," Johnson wrote.

The mayor says he has no intention of changing his approach to his job, but disagrees with Democrat policies on things like public safety and spending.

"Too often, local tax dollars are spent on policies that exacerbate homelessness, coddle criminals and make it harder for ordinary people to make a living," Johnson wrote.

He also accused Democrats of "virtue signaling."

Johnson's party switch makes him the only Republican mayor of the nation's 10 largest cities.

The GOP welcomed Johnson with open arms.

Republican Party of Texas Chairman Matt Rinaldi issued a statement saying, "We are thrilled to have Eric Johnson join the Republican Party. In his tenure as Mayor he has set the example by fighting to lower property taxes, resisted efforts to defund the police and make Dallas safer. We look forward to working with him to make Dallas better."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared a link to a story about Johnson's announcement saying "Texas is getting more Red every day."

Some Democrats were not shocked by the announcement. Gilberto Hinojosa and Shay Wyrick Cathey, the Chair and Vice-Chair of the Texas Democratic Party issued this statement:

"Given his long-standing affinity with Republican leaders and ideology — like when he cozied up with longtime podcast host Ted Cruz at his inauguration this year — this announcement is neither surprising nor unwelcome. But the voters of Dallas deserved to know where he stood before he ran for reelection as Mayor. He wasn’t honest with his constituents, and knew he would lose to a Democrat if he flipped before the election. In a city that deserves dedicated leadership, Mayor Johnson has been an ineffective and truant mayor, not only disconnected from Democratic values, but unable to even be an effective messenger for conservative local policy. This feeble excuse for democratic representation will fit right in with Republicans — and we are grateful that he can no longer tarnish the brand and values of the Texas Democratic Party."

Kardal Coleman, the Dallas County Democratic Party chair called the Johnson's party change "nothing short of an insult to the electorate."

Johnson was elected to his second term as mayor in 2022.