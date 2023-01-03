Damar Hamlin: Austin doctor shares expertise on cardiac arrest after Bills player collapses on field

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a hospital in Cincinnati Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old collapsed on the field after a tackle during Monday night's football game against the Bengals.

On Tuesday, it was discovered that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the game.

RELATED COVERAGE:

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field, and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the Bills said in a statement released early Tuesday. "He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Hamlin was administered CPR on the field. He was then taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Amin Al-Ahmad, an electrophysiologist with Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center, joined FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss what possibly happened to Hamlin after the major hit during Monday night's game.