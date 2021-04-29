De Blasio plans to fully reopen NYC on July 1

article

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he plans to fully reopen New York City on July 1.

Speaking on a morning news program Thursday, the mayor pointed to a successful effort to vaccinate New Yorkers for the coronavirus.

"Our plan is to fully reopen New York City on July 1. We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength. Because look, what we'rere seeing is people have gotten vaccinated in an extraordinary number: 6.3 million vaccinations in New York City to date. We are doing a lot to reach people at the grassroots level," said de Blasio.

The mayor told 'Morning Joe' that the vaccination effort will continue to grow.

"We got to keep working hard at that," added de Blasio.

During his briefing on the pandemic Wednesday, de Blasio updated the public on the latest COVID-19 indicators in the city including 148 people newly hospitalized, 471 new cases and a 3.39% positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

On the same day, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the curfew would be lifted for outdoor dining areas beginning May 17 and for indoor dining areas beginning May 31.

Starting May 3, seating at bars will be allowed in New York City, consistent with the food services guidance that is in effect statewide.

"We know the COVID positivity rate is a function of our behavior, and over the last year New Yorkers have remained disciplined and continued with the practices we know work to stop the spread of the virus," Cuomo said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.