Deadly robbery in Fredericksburg; 'armed and dangerous' suspect still at large

article

Police are searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who they say killed a man during a robbery in Fredericksburg.

On Tuesday, January 2 around 11:47 p.m., Fredericksburg police say a man in a skull mask shot 48-year-old Arthur Cortez during a robbery at the Kwikcheck Convenience Store on South State Highway 16.

Officers performed first aid, but Cortez died at the scene.

Police say the suspect was caught on surveillance video when he walked into the store before he put on his mask in the back of the store.

They say he then walked back to the front, shot Cortez, and demanded money from the clerk, who retrieved it from the cash drawer.

Then the suspect took off on foot.

The clerk was unharmed.

The suspect is described as a man who was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded long-sleeve shirt or light-weight jacket, ball cap, blue jeans, and gloves carrying a duffel bag.

If anyone has any information about the robbery, please contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at (830) 997-7585 and ask to speak to a Detective.