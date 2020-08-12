Dean Koontz, Julia Alvarez, Erin Brokovich among authors at 2020 Virtual Texas Book Festival

The Texas Book Festival has announced some of the authors that will be participating in the Virtual Festival this fall.

“By going virtual, some things may look different this fall,” says Matthew Patin, TBF’s Literary Director, in a news release. “But what hasn’t changed at all is the level of extraordinary literary talent we’re privileged to share with Fest audiences in Texas and, especially this year, beyond. The names here are a mere snapshot—so many incredible authors will be joining us.”

Organizers revealed a list of 15 sneak peek authors which include acclaimed suspense novelist Dean Koontz, award-winning novelist Yaa Gyasi, comedian Michael Ian Black, activist Erin Brokovich, and National Medal of Arts recipient Julia Alvarez.

The other authors revealed today include:

Aimee Bender, The Butterfly Lampshade

H. W. Brands, The Zealot and the Emancipator: John Brown, Abraham Lincoln, and the Struggle for American Freedom

Candace Bushnell, Rules for Being a Girl

Stephen Graham Jones, The Only Good Indians

Kevin Kwan, Sex and Vanity

José R. Ralat, American Tacos: A History and Guide

Richard Santos, Trust Me

Natalia Sylvester, Running

Natasha Trethewey, Memorial Drive

Kathy Valentine, All I Ever Wanted: A Rock ’n’ Roll Memoir

Those authors join the already announced Texas Teen Book Festival keynotes Elizabeth Acevedo and Nic Stone.

The full lineup of authors will be revealed in early September.

The 2020 Festival will feature more than 125 authors throughout two weeks of programming starting on October 31. The Texas Teen Book Festival will take place October 31 and November 1, followed by children’s programming from November 2 through 6. Adult programming will take place the final week of the Festival, November 6 through 15.

For more information on the Texas Book Festival, please visit www.texasbookfestival.org.