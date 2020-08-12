Austin police looking for information in connection to 2011 cold case

article

The Austin Police Department is looking for information in connection to a 2011 cold case. David Max Tucker was found near 110 E. Riverside Drive in Austin just around 7:52 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2011.

Police say officers responded to a check welfare call and upon arrival, they found a man with obvious trauma and who wasn't breathing. The man was found near the LaBare Nightclub.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide and the victim was later identified as 54-year-old Tucker.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on this case is asked to reach out. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

You may also contact the APD Cold Case-Homicide Unit at apdcoldcasemissingpersons@austintexas.gov or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.