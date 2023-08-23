APD asking for help in southeast Austin death investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are asking for help in a death investigation in southeast Austin earlier this month.
On Friday, August 4, at approximately 12:04 a.m., Austin police officers responded to a Check Welfare Urgent call in the 4500 block of East Ben White Boulevard.
Upon arrival, officers located the body of a man lying in the wooded area. The man was later identified as 26-year-old Skylee Williams.
This is an ongoing death investigation, but is not being considered as a homicide at this time.
Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.