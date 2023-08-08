Del Valle ISD classes start August 9

Sixteen campuses in Del Valle prepared to welcome students and staff Wednesday morning.

"Our district is growing. I think it is awesome for a teacher like me to see. I am a DV graduate, and so I have been in this district since I was 4 years old. Being able to come back and be a part of the giveback to this community, the education system, it's an unreal feeling," says Robyn Mchaurge, a Del Valle Middle School structured learning teacher.

This is Robyn Mchaurge’s fifth year teaching in the district, and her first year at the brand-new middle school.

"We have high expectations for ourselves, for our staff, for our students, we are expecting a lot of fun a brand-new building it's going to be a great year," says Mchaurge.

"They are going to be welcomed with a lot larger hallways, large windows, tons of natural light, if they haven't been through it already, they are going to be really excited when they walk through the front doors tomorrow," says Christopher Weddle, the Del Valle ISD Executive Director of Communications.

Middle school and elementary students will receive meals at no cost, through the Community Eligibility Provision, a federal meal program.

"The fact that my students can come in and don't have to worry about whether they get breakfast or their siblings in district get breakfast or lunch, that is a huge thing," said Mchaurge.

Over the weekend, the district held a back-to-school bash, giving away close to 1,200 backpacks.

"Our secondary campuses, middle and high school, we do require a clear backpack for them for the school year," said Weddle.

Along with the clear backpacks, the district is asking parents and students to pack their patience.

"We will have heavy traffic tomorrow, and we just want parents to understand that we need patience and understanding on that first day, because of the amount of people coming into campus," says Weddle.

For students using the transportation system, text messages have been sent out outlining bus routes, the stop, and the time.

"We always have, it's called smart tag, and it has a parent portal that parents can log in put their student’s information in, and it gives them real time updates on buses," said Weddle.

Drop-offs and pickups are specific to each campus.

"I hope that they leave excited to come back on Thursday and I hope that they are ready for the best school year, because we are so ready for them," said Mchaurge.