Del Valle ISD offers community enrollment sites for 2023-24

Del Valle ISD is offering families the opportunity to enroll their students for the 2023-24 school year at easy-to-access sites throughout the community this summer.

Families can visit any of the nine locations available throughout the summer if they're unable to visit their child's campus or if they need assistance from onsite district staff with online registration.

Upcoming community enrollment events:

Thursday, June 22: Elroy Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 24: La Mexicana Supermercado, 14236 FM 969, from 12-4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27: Montopolis Rec Center from 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, June 29: Garfield Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 15: JD's Supermarket, 9111 FM 812, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 15: Montopolis Rec Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18: Elroy Library from 12-3 p.m.

Friday, July 21: Easton Park Farmers Market from 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, July 22: Exxon Convenience Store, 7200 Elroy Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New student enrollment and returning student records updates are open throughout the summer online. Families do not need to visit a campus or enrollment site if they would prefer.

The first day of the 2023-24 school year is August 9.