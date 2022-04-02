Del Valle ISD to release students early April 7 due to Tesla Gigafactory grand opening

Del Valle ISD will be releasing its students earlier than usual on Thursday, April 7 due to the grand opening celebration of the new Tesla gigafactory in Del Valle.

The Travis County Commissioners Court granted a mass gathering permit in late March for the 15,000-person grand opening event, which is being promoted as a one-day event on April 7 from 4-11:30 p.m. at the Giga Texas Factory and will feature interactive tours, food and live entertainment.

Del Valle ISD says that the additional traffic for the event will begin to increase around the time the district starts to dismiss its elementary school students. The district is anticipating the additional traffic may delay elementary bus routes, which will then create delays for the middle schools, Del Valle High School, the Del Valle Opportunity Center and the DAEP.

To ensure students arrive home in a timely manner and lessen the impact of the increased traffic, all campuses will release early on April 7.

April 7 Dismissal Times:

All middle schools: 12:45 p.m.

All elementary schools: 1:45 p.m.

DAEP: 3:00 p.m.

Opportunity Center: 3:00 p.m.

Del Valle High School: 3:00 p.m.

There will be no LEAD or Cardinal Care on April 7, says the district.

Del Valle ISD says it will continue to keep parents informed through the district’s social media apps and text messages from SmartTag regarding this early dismissal schedule. Parents can also contact their child's school with any questions.

