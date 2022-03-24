Travis County issues mass gathering permit for Tesla's Giga Texas event in April

The Travis County Commissioners Court has granted a mass gathering permit for a 15,000-person grand opening event next month at the new Tesla gigafactory in Del Valle.

According to an agenda request, the event is being promoted as a one-day event on April 7 from 4-11:30 p.m. at the Giga Texas Factory and will feature interactive tours, food and live entertainment.

Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway said Tuesday that the permit for a fireworks show at the event is "conditional," depending on the weather at the time, says FOX Business.

Del Valle was picked in July 2020 as the site for Tesla's largest auto assembly plant. The $1.1 billion, 4.3 million-square-foot Gigafactory will build Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck pickup and has already started building the company's Model Y small SUV.

The Giga Texas Factory is the home of Tesla's headquarters, a move that was announced last October during the company's 2021 Annual Shareholders meeting.

The announcement came after Elon Musk's own move from California to Austin in December 2020 and his previous threats to move the company’s operations out of California in May 2020, due to COVID-19 shelter-in-place rules that forced its Fremont plant to shut down.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Tesla moving headquarters to Austin, Texas

'Tesla Road' signs go up ahead of hearings to discuss name change

Tesla worker dies while on plant's powertrain line; state investigating

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter