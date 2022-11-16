Desert Door Texas Sotol hosting 5th anniversary celebration in Driftwood

Desert Door Texas Sotol is celebrating its 5th anniversary with five days of festivities at its distillery in Driftwood.

The celebrations, from Nov. 16 to 20, include $5 Ranch Waters, hand-crafted tasting room samples, food from Lo Salvaje and an amazing lineup of live music performances featuring artists like Jacob Alan Jaeger Trio, Ruby Dice, Neil Trammel and the Turquoise Troubadours, Parker Chapin, Nowhere Trio and Sour Bridges.

The event is free, but people are encouraged to RSVP for a chance to win a West Texas Cargo Kit. All ages and pets are welcome.

Desert Door Distillery is located at 211 Darden Hill Road in Driftwood.

For the full lineup, click here.