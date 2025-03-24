Dismantling of Department of Education leaves students, educators, and Texas leaders worried

The Brief President Trump signed an executive order on March 20 aiming to dismantle the Department of Education Students, educators, and Texas officials spoke out about the order Some key functions of the department include student loans and financial aid, civil rights enforcement, and college accreditation



Students, educators, and elected officials joined to speak at the State Capitol after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education last week.

Some key functions of the department include student loans and financial aid, civil rights enforcement, and college accreditation.

President Trump aims to shut down the Department of Education

"We're going to shut it down and shut it down as quickly as possible....we're going to be returning education very simply back to the states where it belongs," Donald Trump said last week.

The Department of Education oversees federal funding distribution, civil rights protection, and collects data on school performance.

Gov. Greg Abbott was at the executive order signing last week.

The president needs Congressional approval to dissolve the department.

"The United States spends more money on education, by far, than any other country... yet we ranked near the bottom of the list in terms of success," Trump said.

Students, educators, and Texas leaders speak out

"Your children, the future of America, are caught in the crossfire. As a student, I find it selfish, unintelligent, and abhorrent," Eliza Hebert, a student with Students Engaged in Advancing Texas, said.

"Transferring these programs over to other federal and state departments would weaken their strength and potentially lead to efforts to dismantle them altogether. Dismantling the department will lead to major consequences on the success of marginalized students," Ayaan Moledina with Students Engaged in Advancing Texas said.

"In Washington, I will do everything in my power to fight," U.S. Rep Greg Casar (D-Texas) said.

"Our education system has already gone over the cliff. It is hanging on by its very fingernails, and they are slipping," State Rep. Gene Wu (D-Houston) said.

The federal agency says it sends $3.66 billion annually to Texas K-12 schools.

"This isn't just about dollars. It is about who ensures those dollars are used the way that the law requires, and who families can turn to when they are not," Melissa Ross with the Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees said.

The White House says they will keep programs like Pell grants and student loans. It's not clear which department would take over those programs.

"We've heard the administration say, 'well, the funding money will still continue to go,' but there's no actual plan for that. We've not been able to see it," Zeph Capo, president of the Texas chapter of the American Federation of Teachers said.

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa filed two bills, HB 5419 and HB 5288, that would get any federal funding directly to schools without stopping at the Texas Education Agency.

"We all want efficiency in government, but they are playing with fire when they go after the very protections that protect our most vulnerable students," she said.