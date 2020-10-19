Divers recovers body of swimmer who went missing a few weeks ago

Divers have recovered a body in the area of Lake Travis where a swimmer went missing earlier this month. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says positive identification is pending an autopsy.

44-year-old LaTodrian "Todd" Dillon of Bogalusa, Louisiana was reportedly seen struggling in the Sandy Creek Center Line area of Lake Travis on Oct. 3, before he went under and did not resurface.

Starfish surface search sonar, side scan sonar, down scan sonar, and underwater cameras were used in the search for Dillon, according to TCSO. APD EOD deep divers searched potential targets identified via sonar, aerial searches were also conducted by DPS 100 helicopter.

TCSO Lake Patrol Deputies along with LCRA and Jonestown PD also operated sonar, conducted grid searches, and shoreline searches. Texas Search & Rescue K9s were also a part of the search efforts.

