Prime Video brings 'Superheroes & Superstars Experience' to SXSW 2022

Prime Video is participating in SXSW this year!

Prime Video is hosting a 'Superheroes & Superstars Experience' pop-up installation in the Driskill Lot. The experience will be available from Friday, March 11 to Monday, March 14 to anyone with a music badge, film badge, interactive badge, or platinum badge.

Hours for the Superheroes & Superstars Experience pop-up installation:

Friday, March 11 --- 12pm - 9pm

Saturday, March 12 --- 12pm - 6pm

Sunday, March 13 --- 12pm - 6pm

Monday, March 14 --- 12pm - 6pm

Signage is seen during Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" Season 2 Drive-In Premiere Fan Screening on September 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

The Superheroes & Superstars Experience will invite SXSW attendees to enter the worlds of superheroes and superstars, according to SXSW.

"‘The Boys’ invite you to power-up at Diabolical’s signature Vought A Burger stand then take a whirl on a Starlight’s Carousel of Dreams at Voughtland," according to a press release on the installation. "Lizzo’s ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ will help guests prep for stardom with a relaxing glow-up and Lizzo-inspired cocktail at the supersized Juicebox bar."

___

___

