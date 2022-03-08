Prime Video brings 'Superheroes & Superstars Experience' to SXSW 2022
AUSTIN, Texas - Prime Video is participating in SXSW this year!
Prime Video is hosting a 'Superheroes & Superstars Experience' pop-up installation in the Driskill Lot. The experience will be available from Friday, March 11 to Monday, March 14 to anyone with a music badge, film badge, interactive badge, or platinum badge.
Hours for the Superheroes & Superstars Experience pop-up installation:
Friday, March 11 --- 12pm - 9pm
Saturday, March 12 --- 12pm - 6pm
Sunday, March 13 --- 12pm - 6pm
Monday, March 14 --- 12pm - 6pm
Signage is seen during Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" Season 2 Drive-In Premiere Fan Screening on September 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)
The Superheroes & Superstars Experience will invite SXSW attendees to enter the worlds of superheroes and superstars, according to SXSW.
"‘The Boys’ invite you to power-up at Diabolical’s signature Vought A Burger stand then take a whirl on a Starlight’s Carousel of Dreams at Voughtland," according to a press release on the installation. "Lizzo’s ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ will help guests prep for stardom with a relaxing glow-up and Lizzo-inspired cocktail at the supersized Juicebox bar."
___
MORE HEADLINES:
SXSW 2022: Dates, tickets, events, COVID-19 policy guide
SXSW 2022: Film, Music, Comedy festivals guide
SXSW 2022: Guide to shows, installations, activations, and pop-ups
Advertisement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter