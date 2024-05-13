article

A dog that "cries endlessly" at a shelter in Indiana is in desperate need of a forever home.

Major, a 4-year-old terrier, pitbull/mix, has been at the Humane Society for Hamilton County for 258 days.

Major was brought in as a stray but had a microchip. Shelter employees were able to contact his family who said they would come pick him up promptly but ended up being no-shows.

"Major has been here ever since," a shelter employee told FOX TV Stations.

Video shared by the shelter shows Major lying on his bed with very sad eyes, and employees said he "cries endlessly" since being inside the kennels causes him so much stress.

"We have moved him to a visiting room, but NOTHING compares to the warmth and love of a family. His spunky personality is dimming. This once jolly ball-lovin' boy now sits in his room and cries endlessly," the shelter said.

Meet Major

Major is a "charismatic canine heartthrob" and was actually nicknamed "Major Hunk" by shelter staff because he’s apparently stolen the hearts of all who have met and spent time with him so far.

He’s a huge fan of tummy rubs and playing tug-of-war.

Major’s ideal family

Yes, he’s friendly and carries an emotional support "Jolly Ball" wherever he goes, but what does Major’s ideal forever home look like?

Firstly, Major would do best in a home that has children that are at least six years of age or older.

He also isn’t the biggest fan of cats.

For families who may have other dogs in the house, the shelter encourages a meet and greet before deciding to bring Major home because, while he is able to play well with some other dogs, Major is quite selective with who he chooses to be his friends.

"This doesn't mean he can't go home with a dog, but he might prefer a family where he can be the only dog and soak up all the attention," the shelter said.

For anyone wishing to take Major to his forever home, check the shelter’s website here.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.