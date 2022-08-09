Dog dies in car during DWI traffic stop in Round Rock

The Round Rock Police Department says a dog died during a recent DWI traffic stop.

Police say that at around 12:15 p.m. on August 7, officers responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 100 block of University Oaks Boulevard.

As officers began the DWI investigation, they left the engine of the suspect's vehicle running and the air conditioning turned on.

The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Police say that at some point while the officer was waiting for animal control, the engine turned off on its own and the officer did not realize it.

When animal control arrived, the dog was found dead. The owner was immediately notified.

Police say the dog has been sent to College Station for a necropsy.

Officials say it "was an unfortunate incident" and that they continue to investigate to determine how the incident happened.