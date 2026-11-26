The Brief A dog found near San Marcos has tested positive for rabies The city is now urging residents to report it if they believe they were exposed The dog was found in the 2700 block of Centerpoint Road on Nov. 19



Residents are being asked to take precautions after a dog who tested positive for rabies was found near San Marcos.

The backstory:

According to the City of San Marcos, a dog who tested positive for rabies was found just outside the San Marcos city limits on Nov. 19.

The dog was found in the 2700 block of Centerpoint Road. It was described as a female Pit Bull/Staffordshire mix, brown and brindle in color and weighing around 40 pounds.

Anyone who may have had contact with the dog between Nov. 9–19 could have been exposed to the virus.

What you can do:

If you believe you had contact with the dog, you are urged to contact one of the following:

Texas Department of State Health Services 24/7 Hotline: 254-778-6744

San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter: 512-805-2650

What is rabies?

Dig deeper:

Rabies is a deadly virus that can infect mammals, including wildlife, pets and people. It is most commonly spread through the bite or scratch of an infected animal. Prompt medical evaluation is important following a potential exposure.

Residents are reminded to take the following precautions:

Avoid contact with unfamiliar animals. Never touch or approach stray or wild animals, even if they appear friendly or harmless.

Protect your pets. Ensure pets are current on their rabies vaccinations, as required by state law and City ordinance.

Report unusual animal behavior. Contact the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter at 512-805-2650 to report stray or potentially dangerous animals.

Seek medical guidance after potential exposure. Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal, or who may have had direct contact with a potentially rabid animal, should contact health officials promptly.