Dogs up for adoption; seized in Wisconsin by law enforcement

The Washington County Humane Society is beginning the process of adopting out nearly 50 dogs, most of them puppies, on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Humane society officials tell FOX6 News the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and seized by law enforcement, intercepted at a home in Richfield. The Washington County Sheriff's Office contacted the Washington County Humane Society, and they jumped into action, working through the night to get the 46 puppies and one adult dog settled.

"The dogs were coming over in an inhumane way of transportation – an open bed pickup truck. It was a single person. He had just decided to go pick up some dogs and try to bring them back here," said Jessie Wermager, Washington County Humane Society.

Officials said it's unclear why the dogs this person had the dogs.

Most of the dogs appeared to be healthy, the humane society said. The puppies, ranging in age from eight weeks to four months, were named after the 50 states.

Washington County Humane Society officials said those interested in adopting any of the dogs should fill out an application on their website and then show up on Tuesday, when they're expected to be available for adoption. The humane society opens at 1 p.m.