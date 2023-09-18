2 dogs saved from building fire in Fayette County

Two dogs were saved from a building fire in Fayette County, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said on Sept. 18 around 12:52 p.m., a 911 call was received reporting a structure fire on S. US Hwy 77 past Hausmann Gin Road.

When officials arrived, it was reported that smoke was coming from a metal building and an employee was attempting to extinguish the fire. Deputies arrived and assisted the employee with extinguishing the fire with extinguishers.

Deputies were also able to save two dogs from the building prior to the fire department's arrival.

After the La Grange Fire Department arrived the fire was quickly extinguished and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is believed to have started near an air compressor.