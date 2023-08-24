Nearly $192K found in Fayette County; 2 people arrested for money laundering

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hector Sanchez

Two people were arrested for money laundering in Fayette County, the sheriff's office said.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, August 22, around 2:05 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Ford Dually on I-10 WB at the 665 mile marker near Engle for a traffic violation.

When the deputy contacted the driver, he saw criminal indicators consistent with drug trafficking. The deputy asked for consent to search the truck, and it was granted by the driver and his passenger.

During the search of the truck, the deputy found five bundles of bulk US currency in the tool box of the truck. Both the driver and passenger denied knowledge of the currency.

Hector Sanchez, 46, and the passenger Teresita Cruz-Vara, 43, were both arrested and charged with money laundering. The total amount of bundled currency seized was $191,900.