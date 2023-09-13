11 kilos of meth seized, man arrested following multi-county police chase: FCSO

A man from Lavaca County is in jail after 11 kilos of methamphetamine were seized during a police chase Wednesday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Cash seized following police chase (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

On Wednesday, Sept. 13 at approximately 11:18 a.m., a Fayette County officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2022 Porche SUV for a traffic infraction on westbound I-10 near the 677 mile marker.

The officer made contact with the driver, who then drove off from the scene of the traffic stop.

A pursuit was initiated, which continued onto several roads in Fayette County and in the city limits of Schulenburg. A Schulenburg officer also joined the pursuit, which then headed into Lavaca County and ultimately into the city limits of Hallettsville.

The Lavaca County Sheriff's Office was successful in deploying spikes during the pursuit in the community of Breslau. The suspect vehicle later crashed into a fire hydrant in Hallettsville, and the driver fled on foot.

The driver was successfully taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit by police.

The Fayette County Sheriff reports that approximately 11 kilos of methamphetamine was located in Schulenburg that had been dumped by the driver during the pursuit. Authorities also seized $3,018 in cash from the suspect and the vehicle.

The suspect, 34-year-old Lamar Dareon Martin of Hallettsville, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest.