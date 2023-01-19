Drive-in movie theater in downtown Austin temporarily closed after burglary

The Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In's downtown Austin location is closed for at least the next couple of days after they say a burglar took off with 80 percent of their equipment.

According to a Facebook post, the drive-in movie theater believes someone broke into all 4 of its projection trailers and gutted them sometime between Sunday night and Wednesday morning this week.

"They took almost everything. Recovering from this will be a challenge," the post says. "We are devastated. I am devastated. It took 13 years of hard work and sacrifices to build up what was taken in one night."

Blue Starlite says its Mueller location is open and it's hoping to reopen at least one screen for public movies and a private screen by this weekend.

For more information, visit the Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In website.