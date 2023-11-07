Man arrested for carrying fentanyl-laced cocaine, firearm following traffic stop: APD

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jesus Diaz Cantu Jr (Austin Police Department)

A man was found carrying fentanyl-laced cocaine and a handgun after fleeing a traffic stop in downtown Austin, says the Austin Police Department.

On Nov. 2 just after 5 p.m., patrol officers saw a vehicle violate multiple traffic codes downtown, including failing to signal a turn.

The officers initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of San Antonio Street near W. Cesar Chavez Boulevard and the driver got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene. The officers ran after him and were able to detain him quickly.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Jesus Diaz Cantu Jr, was found carrying a plastic bag with more than half a kilogram of fentanyl-laced cocaine and a handgun, says APD

Diaz Cantu has been charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and evading on foot.

APD says this arrest got approximately 250,000 fatal doses of this drug off the streets.

You may submit crime tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.