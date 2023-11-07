Marshals apprehend man suspected in June shooting in North Austin

The US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has apprehended a man suspected in the fatal shooting of another at a North Austin apartment complex in June.

46-year-old Brandon Demont Miller, also known as "Coo Coo" was wanted for the homicide of Larry Jennings. Miller was booked into the Travis County Jail and is awaiting judicial proceedings.

Police responded to a shooting at 11:18 p.m. on June 30 at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of Redfield Lane, where they found Jennings on the ground with gunshot wounds. Officers began CPR, but Jennings died at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing Jennings in a confrontation with several men in the parking lot when a gunshot was heard.

A homicide investigation led authorities to Miller as a suspect and an arrest warrant for murder was obtained. The Austin Police Department called in the task force to find and apprehend Miller who was last seen driving a sedan while fleeing the scene.

A four-month fugitive investigation led the task force to a residence in the 3600 block of Menchaca Road in South Austin, where Miller was surrounded and arrested without incident.

Miller is the second Austin homicide suspect apprehended by the task force this past week.