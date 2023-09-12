DPS names first female Texas Ranger Major in agency's history

article

Texas DPS has named the first female Ranger major in the Texas Rangers' 200-year history.

Wende O. Wakeman now serves as major of Company "F" stationed in Waco, which encompasses 27 Rangers and three lieutenants across the region that spans just south of Dallas to south of San Antonio.

"It is an unbelievable honor to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of this great state and to lead my fellow Texas Rangers in this capacity," said Major Wakeman in a release. "This moment in Ranger history is only possible because of the dedication and the sacrifice of so many that have come before, along with the incredible strides made by this organization over the years. I will strive to do my very best to represent the men and women of this department every day."

Wakeman has served with Texas DPS for more than two decades, starting as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper in Sulphur Springs and New Caney in 1998. She was promoted to narcotics sergeant in 2003, and then joined the Texas Rangers in Conroe in 2008.

In 2014, Wakeman was promoted to lieutenant, the first time in Ranger history a woman was promoted to that rank, and in 2020 was promoted to the rank of Captain.

While Captain, Wakeman oversaw the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice to assist with collecting offender DNA and investigating and prosecuting cold case sexually-related homicides and sexual assault cases, including violent serial sex offenders.