Dripping Springs launches its own emergency management plan

The Dripping Springs Emergency Management Department has launched the city's first Emergency Management Plan after working with emergency officials from across Hays County.

Previously if there was a disaster, the city's first response was to follow the procedures and protocols of the Hays County Office of Emergency Management. But officials say due to Dripping Springs being the only city located in the northern part of Hays County and somewhat distanced from many county services, officials felt it was important to create its own plan for the safety of its citizens.

Dripping Springs Emergency Management Coordinator Roman Baligad says in a news release, “The plan was designed so the City of Dripping Springs can adequately prepare, mitigate, respond and recover from a natural or man-made disaster or other emergency. We’ve always been prepared should an emergency occur, but during a disaster time matters, and the less time we spend waiting for help the better off we will be. Our plan has identified our own local resources that can respond on short notice.”

The Emergency Management Plan includes extensive policies and procedures on critical emergency plans the city will follow before, during, and after an emergency. This includes advance training, incident command systems, organization and responsibilities, lines of succession, agreements and resources, recordkeeping, and more.

Parts of the Dripping Springs Emergency Management Plan and include:

Finance and FEMA reimbursement where applicable

Debris management

Temporary housing and immediate personal item assistance

Citizen property rebuilding assistance

Temporary shelter and feeding of citizens and our pets and livestock

Crisis mental health services

Public relations during disaster

Citizen education before disasters for preparedness education

Continuity of operations for local government

Volunteer and donation management

Officials say the plan is a work in progress and that plan will continue to be assessed and expanded as needed.