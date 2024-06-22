SWAT call in Dripping Springs in progress: sheriff
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office says it is working a SWAT call in Dripping Springs.
Units are on scene in the 600 block of Terrace Canyon where a subject is barricaded inside a residence.
HCSO says the incident is contained to one home at this time.
Residents are still advised to avoid the area.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.