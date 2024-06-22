Expand / Collapse search

SWAT call in Dripping Springs in progress: sheriff

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  June 22, 2024 4:27pm CDT
Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office says it is working a SWAT call in Dripping Springs.

Units are on scene in the 600 block of Terrace Canyon where a subject is barricaded inside a residence.

HCSO says the incident is contained to one home at this time.

Residents are still advised to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.