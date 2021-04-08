Drone footage captures baby whale swimming with mother off California coast

A drone recently captured a baby gray whale swimming with its mother off the coast of Southern California in January.

The mesmerizing footage was captured during a whale watching tour.

In the video the young gray whale is seen following its mother off the coast of Dana Point.

The calf keeps close to its mother who swims gracefully through the ocean.

According to Dana Point Whale Watching, newborn gray whales and their mothers travel south during January and February, passing the Dana Point Harbor each year during migratory season.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.

