Drugs, firearms seized during SXSW 2023: APD

The Austin Police Department says it seized firearms and kilograms of narcotics during SXSW.

APD's Violent Crimes Initiative ran concurrently with the 2023 festival from March 8-18.

During the initiative, which also involved state and federal law enforcement, APD says it seized 61 firearms and made 131 arrests.

Officers also seized 3.5 kilograms of cocaine and crack cocaine, 26.6 kilograms of methamphetamine, 41.38 grams of fentanyl and heroine and 90 pounds of marijuana.

Anyone with information on individuals or groups who have illegal firearms, are committing acts of violence, or other crimes involving guns and drugs is asked to contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.