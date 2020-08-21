Dry weather increasing fire danger across Central Texas

The lack of rain and hot temperatures is taking a toll on our drought conditions.

Fire officials are warning people about how quickly fires can spread and what you can do to protect your home. Right now most of Central Texas is under a moderate or severe drought.

“We’re starting to have difficulties trying to extinguish the fires quickly and they are becoming very dangerous at this point,” said Williamson County Fire Marshal Assistant Chief Michael Woodard. “It doesn’t take much at this point to set the grass on fire."

RELATED: Williamson County judge declares local disaster, prohibits outdoor burning due to wildfire threat

Just last week a fire in Horseshoe Bay quickly burned around 400 acres, taking a home in its destruction. In Bastrop, a fire was quickly contained before burning more than 40 acres. Both were caused by a car.

“Even pulling your vehicle off the side of the road into tall grass, it’s dry enough your car's exhaust system can be hot enough to set it on fire,” said Woodward.

Advertisement

Woodward said in the past 10 years the area has been this dry only about three times. One of them was back in 2011 with the devastating Bastrop fire. Right now Woodward said we aren’t as dry as we were back then but we’re quickly approaching it with this lack of rain.

He recommends people take the steps to prepare their homes now.

“Clearing brush and cutting the grass back 50 feet around your house, if you can clear out any debris around your house that’s laying around. A cut yard and a well-maintained yard even if it’s not watered is going to be your best protection,” said Woodward.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Right now Woodward said no matter the fire, they call multiple agencies to respond as there’s no telling how quickly or how devastating what a small fire can become in these conditions.

Woodward recommends if you see smoke to call 911 because the sooner they can get a handle on a fire the better.