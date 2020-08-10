Wildfire in Bastrop State Park burns approximately 40 acres

article

A wildfire in Bastrop State Park has burned about 40 acres, but forward progression has been stopped, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management.

No structures are threatened, say officials. As of 6:40 p.m., 50 percent of the fire was contained with spot outs and flare-ups still being reported.

(Bastrop County ESD 2)

Bastrop County ESD 2, Bastrop Fire Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Parks & Wildlife, Bastrop Office of Emergency Management, StarFlight, and Heart of the Pines Volunteer Fire Department are on scene.