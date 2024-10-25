Texas State students arrested for stealing Halloween decorations in Kyle

The Brief Ten Texas State students have been arrested for allegedly stealing Halloween decorations from Kyle homes The ten were found in a truck containing the stolen decorations that was also seen in video footage, Kyle police say Police also found THC, alcohol and a fake ID in the truck



Ten students from Texas State University have been arrested for allegedly stealing Halloween decorations overnight in Kyle.

The Kyle Police Department says officers responded to a call around 12:48 a.m. Oct. 25 about decorations being stolen on Hometown Parkway between Old Stagecoach Road and Veterans Drive.

Officers reviewed video footage that showed the suspects and their vehicle. Officers then found a silver Ford F-150 truck that matched the description with the stolen decorations visible inside.

Officers also found ten men, aged 18–20 years old, with masks in the truck. One of them had scissors intended to cut and damage decorations, Kyle police said. When questioned, all ten admitted to traveling to Kyle with the intent of stealing decorations.

Police also found THC, alcohol and a fake ID in the truck.

Top row from left: Noah Cazares, Enrique Galindo, Brayden Golden, Jaevin Guidry and Nathaniel Houck; bottom row from left: Aydien Jackson, Nico Lawrence, Casey Silvius, Landon Solis and Marcus Valdez.

The individuals charged are:

Jaevin Keyon Guidry, 19

Brayden Randall Golden, 20

Nico Jordan Lawrence, 20

Casey William Silvius, 20

Nathaniel Alexander Houck, 18

Noah Esteban Cazares, 18

Landon Blaine Solis, 19

Aydien Leeray Jackson, 19

Enrique Amadeo Galindo, 18

Marcus Jay Valdez, 18

All ten have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, criminal mischief, and theft of property.

Additionally, Lawrence has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, while Golden has been charged with possessing a false driver's license/ID.