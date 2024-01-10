Caldwell County police pursuit leads to arrests, seizure of firearms, electronics stolen in Austin

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Bryan Martinez-Ponce (Caldwell County Sheriff's Office)

Two men are in custody after leading Caldwell County deputies on a vehicle pursuit to a home containing stolen firearms and electronics out of Austin.

20-year-old Dennis Martinez and 18-year-old Bryan Jared Martinez-Ponce are now facing charges of deadly conduct and evading arrest, as well as other additional state and future federal charges.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office says that on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31 just before 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call about a person in a gold Chevy pickup discharging a firearm from the roadway near the 4600 block of Barth Road in Dale.

Deputies found the pickup near the intersection of FM 1185 and Barth Road and attempted a "high-risk" vehicle stop. The vehicle then fled, which resulted in a vehicle pursuit until the pickup stopped at a residence in the 200 block of Morning Mist.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

The driver, Dennis Martinez, was arrested and the passenger, Bryan Martinez-Ponce, was eventually arrested after he fled into the home.

While executing a search warrant, officials found multiple firearms inside the home. Two of them were reported stolen from Austin, and one was stolen during a burglary of a firearm dealer. Detectives also seized a large amount of firearm-related accessories and narcotics.

On Jan. 5, ATF, the Austin Police Department and the sheriff's office executed another search warrant, finding and seizing numerous electronic devices which were connected to burglaries in the Austin area.

Both Martinez and Martinez-Ponce are currently incarcerated at the Caldwell County Jail.