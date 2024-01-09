Teen seriously injured in machete attack near Auditorium Shores

A teenager is fighting for their life after being attacked by a person with a machete in South Austin near Auditorium Shores.

Austin residents, who frequent Auditorium Shores, told FOX 7 they aren’t completely shocked by the news, but feel for the victim.

"It surprises me and at the same time, it doesn’t," Austin resident Devin Norsworthy said.

The Austin Police Association President said a teenager was randomly and violently attacked by a "machete wielding maniac."

"At the stem of it, it's probably someone who was on drugs and doesn't really have that {mental} capacity," Norsworthy said.

The assault happened at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 in the 200 block of South First Street in broad daylight. Also, near Auditorium Shores which is usually busy with runners and people walking their dogs at that time.

"Hundreds easily," Norsworthy said.

Austin police said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The union president said the teen is permanently disfigured.

Norsworthy said a man came at him with a knife near Auditorium Shores about a week ago.

"He was just holding it like that, straight up this way," Norsworthy said.

Norsworthy said he trains in martial arts.

"I'm like okay, just keeping my distance and everything, and I'm moving around a little bit because he's coming at me with it," Norsworthy said.

Norsworthy was able to get away. He said he now carries pepper spray.

Not a warm welcome for first-time visitors to Austin.

"It's definitely pretty nuts to hear," first time visitor Blake Asplund said.

"It's crazy, but stuff like that happens I guess," first-time visitor Nicholas Johnson said.

Austin police said the suspect is in custody. The name hasn’t been released yet.