Man dies after shooting at North Austin apartment complex: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a North Austin apartment complex.
On Jan. 8 at around 7:48 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Avalon Palms apartment complex at 9300 Northgate Blvd.
When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Francisco Muntufa Miranda with an apparent gunshot wound. ATCEMS arrived and took him to the hospital where he later died.
A preliminary investigation revealed one or more suspects may be involved and may frequent the apartment complex. No arrests have been made, and the suspects remain at large.
Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
Miranda's death is being investigated as Austin's 4th homicide of 2024.