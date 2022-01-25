East Austin SWAT situation ends peacefully, suspect in custody

The Austin Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation in East Austin. The incident began at around 1:42 a.m. in the 5800 block of Wellington Drive when police responded to a domestic violence call regarding a person with a handgun threatening another person.

Police say the victim was the one who had contacted police and when officers arrived they were able to get the victim to safety. The suspect remained armed with a weapon and inside an apartment. Police attempted to make contact with the suspect but the suspect refused to exit or speak with law enforcement and police say that's when the SWAT callout was made.

After about four hours, contact was established with the suspect and the suspect exited the apartment on his own. The suspect was taken into custody. Police say the suspect does have an active warrant against him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member.

The suspect may face additional charges in relation to the SWAT incident. No one was hurt.

