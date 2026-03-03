LIVE: Texas lieutenant governor 2026 primary results

The Brief Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick leads the Republican field for nomination to run for a fourth time. Texas Rep. Vikki Goodwin is the frontrunner on the Democratic side. Polls close at 7 p.m.



Among the biggest races being tracked in Texas during the primaries Tuesday is the race for lieutenant governor.

On the Republican side, incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appears bound for a fourth nomination.

Democratic Texas Rep. Vikki Goodwin is in a competitive race with Marcos Velez and Courtney Head to determine who will face the GOP nominee in November.

In order to advance to the general election, a candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote. If not, top vote-getting candidates advance to a runoff on May 26.

Live results

Results will begin to update after polls close at 7 p.m. as precincts report.

Having trouble viewing the results? Tap here.