LIVE: Texas lieutenant governor 2026 primary results
Among the biggest races being tracked in Texas during the primaries Tuesday is the race for lieutenant governor.
On the Republican side, incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appears bound for a fourth nomination.
Democratic Texas Rep. Vikki Goodwin is in a competitive race with Marcos Velez and Courtney Head to determine who will face the GOP nominee in November.
In order to advance to the general election, a candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote. If not, top vote-getting candidates advance to a runoff on May 26.
Live results
Results will begin to update after polls close at 7 p.m. as precincts report.
