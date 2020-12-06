East Austin taco truck armed robbery caught on camera

An East Austin taco truck was robbed at gunpoint Friday. The encounter was caught on surveillance video, and the owner hopes releasing it will lead to an arrest.

“He was specifying, saying where's the money, where's the money, and pointing the gun directly at one of one of the employees,” said Rogelio Lozano, owner of Jefes Tacos.

Lozano has been in the food business for 20 years. He says in that time, his business has been robbed a handful of times, but never like this. “[He was] pushing her, shoved the gun on her on her neck which left a big bruise on her neck,” he said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

The suspect stole all the money in the tip jar and register and even made off with the employee's purse.

“She had her IDs and she had some of her personal money that she was just getting ready to wire to her to her mother who lives in Guatemala so it was very unfortunate,” said Lozano.

Lozano believes the thief stole over $500. “Money, you know, we can always recover. That is not my concern. Their safety was my biggest concern,” said Lozano.

RELATED: Tossed cigarette leads to arrest in East Austin sexual assault

He says his two employees are shaken up, but okay. Now he hopes the public can help identify this man and bring him to justice.

“We work so hard, you know, to make money and to provide for your families, and for a person to come in and threaten your life and then take your money just out of nowhere, it's not fair, but it's also not something that's going to prevent us from working,” said Lozano.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything on this case, call the police.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS