Austin police looking for man who grabbed woman sexually, then ran away

Austin police are looking for a man they say grabbed a woman sexually, then ran away in East Austin earlier this month.

What we know:

APD says that on Saturday, Feb. 8 at around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about a sex crime in the 6900 block of FM 969, near Walnut Creek and Johnny Morris Road.

The victim told police a man grabbed her sexually, then ran away.

Suspect sketch, description

Sketch of attempted sex assault suspect (Austin Police Department)

Austin police have released a sketch and description of the suspect.

The suspect is described as:

Black male

Possibly in his 20s

Approximately 5’6"-5'9"

Approximately 200 lbs

Medium to heavy build

No facial hair

The suspect was last seen wearing:

Black sweatshirt

Black pants

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Sex Crimes Unit at 512-974-5095.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.