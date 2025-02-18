Austin police looking for man who grabbed woman sexually, then ran away
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a man they say grabbed a woman sexually, then ran away in East Austin earlier this month.
What we know:
APD says that on Saturday, Feb. 8 at around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about a sex crime in the 6900 block of FM 969, near Walnut Creek and Johnny Morris Road.
The victim told police a man grabbed her sexually, then ran away.
Suspect sketch, description
Sketch of attempted sex assault suspect (Austin Police Department)
Austin police have released a sketch and description of the suspect.
The suspect is described as:
- Black male
- Possibly in his 20s
- Approximately 5’6"-5'9"
- Approximately 200 lbs
- Medium to heavy build
- No facial hair
The suspect was last seen wearing:
- Black sweatshirt
- Black pants
What you can do:
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Sex Crimes Unit at 512-974-5095.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department.