Austin police looking for man who grabbed woman sexually, then ran away

Published  February 18, 2025 1:32pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
    • Austin police are looking for a man they say grabbed a woman sexually, then ran from the scene in East Austin.
    • APD has released a sketch of the suspect.
    • Anyone with information should contact APD's Sex Crimes Unit at 512-974-5095.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a man they say grabbed a woman sexually, then ran away in East Austin earlier this month.

APD says that on Saturday, Feb. 8 at around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about a sex crime in the 6900 block of FM 969, near Walnut Creek and Johnny Morris Road.

The victim told police a man grabbed her sexually, then ran away.

Suspect sketch, description

Sketch of attempted sex assault suspect (Austin Police Department)

Austin police have released a sketch and description of the suspect.

The suspect is described as:

  • Black male
  • Possibly in his 20s
  • Approximately 5’6"-5'9"
  • Approximately 200 lbs
  • Medium to heavy build
  • No facial hair

The suspect was last seen wearing:

  • Black sweatshirt
  • Black pants

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Sex Crimes Unit at 512-974-5095. 

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. 

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

