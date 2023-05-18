Teen charged after making threats against high school in Georgetown: police

A teen has been criminally charged after posting a firearms threat against a Georgetown high school on Wednesday, according to police.

On Wednesday, May 17, Georgetown police investigated what appeared to be a social media firearms threat against Eastview High School.

Investigators were quickly able to identify the teen responsible for the threat and determined it was not credible.

The teen who made the post got the picture of the firearm from social media and was never in possession of the depicted weapon.