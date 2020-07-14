Election Day for Texas Primary runoff, special election

Texans are heading to the polls to cast ballots in the 2020 Texas Primary runoff and special election.

Voting in-person will be a little different with COVID-19 voting protocols in places. Plexi-glass and social distancing markers are set up at each location to help create space throughout the entire voting process.

Inside voting places, masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer are available and there are also disposable tools to help people cast ballots to reduce touching.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott did not include polling places in his recent statewide mask order but local officials say they are highly recommended.

Polling locations across Texas will remain open until 7 p.m. (CT) and you must have a valid form of identification to cast a ballot. Officials are also encouraging people to get out early to beat the lines and the heat.

For more information on polling locations or to see a sample ballot you can go to votetexas.gov.