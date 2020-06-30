Expand / Collapse search

John Legend endorses José Garza for Travis County DA on Twitter

By Lauren Reid
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 7 Austin
article

Recording artist John Legend performs onstage during The Alliance For Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner Honoring Karey Burke And Susan Saltz at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (JC Olivera / Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas - John Roger Stephens, better known by his stage name John Legend, has endorsed José Garza in the race for Travis County District Attorney. The singer shared his support for the Texas candidate in a tweet on Tuesday. 

John Legend is the latest celebrity to endorse José Garza. Garza has also been previously endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

"I hope to see @JosePGarza #reimaginejustice as the next DA of Travis County," John Legend said on Twitter. "Early voting started June 29th!"

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

José Garza and Margaret Moore, the incumbent, are facing off in the primary runoff and special election in Travis County. The election is scheduled for July 14, the early voting period runs from June 29 to July 10.

The polls will be closed on July 3rd and 4th in observance of the Fourth of July. 

Protecting the vote takes new meaning with COVID-19

The COVID 19 voting protocol&nbsp;in Travis and Williamson counties&nbsp;goes beyond social distancing the machines used to cast a ballot.

To learn more about José Garza, click here.