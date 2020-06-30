John Legend endorses José Garza for Travis County DA on Twitter

article

John Roger Stephens, better known by his stage name John Legend, has endorsed José Garza in the race for Travis County District Attorney. The singer shared his support for the Texas candidate in a tweet on Tuesday.

John Legend is the latest celebrity to endorse José Garza. Garza has also been previously endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

"I hope to see @JosePGarza #reimaginejustice as the next DA of Travis County," John Legend said on Twitter. "Early voting started June 29th!"

José Garza and Margaret Moore, the incumbent, are facing off in the primary runoff and special election in Travis County. The election is scheduled for July 14, the early voting period runs from June 29 to July 10.

The polls will be closed on July 3rd and 4th in observance of the Fourth of July.

