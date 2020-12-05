Elementary students get surprise during APD's Amigos en Azul event

Some Christmas wishes were coming true for some elementary students as part of the Austin Police Department's annual “Amigos en Azul” event on Saturday.

Twenty-five students from Cook Elementary and 25 students from Woodridge Elementary were selected and as they came to exchange their voucher, they were in for a special surprise.

“I'm so happy because I've never had this happen in my life, so I'm so happy,” said one of the students participating.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Some Christmas wishes were coming true for some elementary students as part of APD'S annual “Amigos en Azul” event on Saturday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Inside each bag given to each student was a Starbucks mug, a few items like a candy cane and a sticker, but also a Target gift card with over $130 on it.

Advertisement

"With everything going on in the world right now, something like this is positive, and if we are able to and show the kids that Christmas is still a wonderful time...It's a Christmas miracle so to speak," said Marcelino Gamboa with APD.

RELATED: How to shop local in Austin for the holidays

Austin police have been doing this event for nearly 20 years, but this year, it looks a little different. Typically students would be driven from the school, be partnered with an officer and they would shop for gifts together. But due to COVID-19 restrictions, protocols had to be changed and gift cards were handed out instead.

Twenty-five students from Cook Elementary and 25 students from Woodridge Elementary were selected and as they came to exchange their voucher, they were in for a special surprise. Expand

RELATED: Southwest Austin Christmas lights display bigger than ever in 2020

"Even with the CDC guidelines, we’re still able to make it work and make it a success," said Gamboa. "And make that connection with the community."

Students are selected by their school -- some students had no idea, saying that being selected shows appreciation they never knew they were capable of receiving. "It's a person who pays attention to me, he likes me," one student said. "Like my school is so beautiful. I love my school."

RELATED: FOX 7 Austin helps light the Christmas tree outside the Texas Capitol

APD said events like this, especially during this time of year, remind you what the holiday season is truly about.

Inside each bag given to each student was a Starbucks mug, a few items like a candy cane and a sticker, but also a Target gift card with over $130 on it.

"Some kids will buy just one item for themselves and buy the rest of the items for their family members," Gamboa said. "Which is a testimony on how they are thinking about others rather than themselves."

RELATED: NORAD launches Santa tracker Dec. 1, but kids might only get voicemail on Christmas Eve

He added that the gift of giving can go a long way.

"That connection the officers have with the children and the children with the officers... with this moment it's only for a few hours but it's that positive image and appreciation that the officers are here and the officers can have a positive connection with the community," Gamboa said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS