Southwest Austin Christmas lights display bigger than ever in 2020

The Maywald’s Christmas light display in Southwest Austin is already glowing and raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The lights located on Twilight Vista off Highway 290 and Shallowford Drive are on from 6-10 pm each night between now and January 3, unless it’s raining.

Visitors are encouraged to park their cars, get out and walk around, but this year they are asked to keep their distance from one another and wear a mask.

“It’s basically all of our property. It’s about 3-4 acres of just solid lights,” said Jordan Maywald who started setting up the display each year over a decade ago.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Like most ideas, it started small with Jordan taking over the decorations for his family one year.

Advertisement

“They told me I couldn’t go out of the front yard, but I sometimes don’t like to listen and I did go way out of the front yard,” Maywald said.

For the past five years, the three-month project leading up to each holiday season grows a little more.

Visiting is free, but donations are appreciated.

The money is used to help children treated for critical illnesses get the chance to see their own dreams come true. “So in total, we’ve raised about $78,000 for Make-A-Wish and granted about 12 wishes,” said Jordan.

The Maywald’s hope to grant four more wishes with this year’s donations.

To donate online visit the Maywald’s Make-A-Wish page.

For more information about the display, check out the Maywald’s Facebook page.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS