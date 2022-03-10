Emily Travis @ChampagneAndChanel teams up with Kendra Scott

Influencer Emily Travis, @ChampagneAndChanel, has partnered with Kendra Scott on a new exclusive, collaborative bridal collection. It's the first-ever influencer-designed collaboration for the Kendra Scott brand and both say it's a perfect fit.

Travis says she's been supporting the brand for years and that it made sense to collaborate since Kendra Scott has been with her for some of the biggest moments in her life, like her wedding.

"Getting the chance to design a collection with Kendra Scott has definitely been one of the biggest "pinch me" moments of my life," says Travis in a news release. "This collection is very special to me because it’s inspired by the happiest day—my wedding. I am so proud and honored to have my name on each of these pieces and I hope you love them as much as I do!"

The capsule bridal collection, named after female figures in Travis's life, features a variety of classic shapes like emerald and round cut crystals and timeless designs, including dainty drop earrings, tennis bracelets, and necklaces. The pieces range from $58 to $148.

In addition to creating keepsake styles, Travis says she wanted to design versatile pieces that could be worn not just for black tie affairs but more casually every day. When co-designing the collection, Scott encouraged Travis to incorporate other elements from the big day, such as floral arrangements.

"I’m a firm believer that when you find accessories you love, that give you the extra boost of confidence, the rest falls into place—especially on your wedding day," says Scott. "We were in the process of expanding our bridal variety and it felt serendipitous when Emily shared her vision for her wedding. I was honored to help her bring this to life for her big day."

The collection launched at an event at the Kendra Scott flagship store on South Congress Avenue on March 9. You can get a look at the collection here.

