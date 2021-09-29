Eminem's lyric-inspired restaurant 'Mom's Spaghetti' to open in Detroit Wednesday

It was an iconic line from one of Eminem's most famous songs. Now it's ready for purchase on Woodward Avenue.

Mom's Spaghetti, a restaurant that pays homage to the Detroit Rapper's song Lose Yourself, is opening in the city Wednesday. Commercials previewing the restaurant's grand unveiling have been playing on TV for about a week.

That includes a 30-second spot on YouTube posted by the rapper's account.

"Want some road pasta after the game?"

"Got that."

"Meatballs?"

"You know we got that."

"What about the 'sghetti sandwich? Mom's got that too."

The restaurant will open at a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Detroit. The venue will be within the newly-opened Union Assembly at 2131 Woodward Avenue. Its grand opening is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Photo via screengrab from Youtube

One order of Mom's Spaghetti will cost $9. If you get it with meat balls, it's $12 or you can upgrade to vegan rabbit balls for $14. The sandwich is $11.

Already a concept for a pop-up restaurant at a shelter, the pasta shop has made intermittent appearances at various concerts and performances put on by Eminem. During the pandemic, Mom's Spaghetti was delivered to frontline caregivers at eight different hospitals. Those administering the COVID-19 vaccine at the TCF Center also got some.

"The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long," said Paul Rosenberg, manager for Eminem. "We are really pleased to announce the arrival of the walk-up restaurant and adjacent upstairs store, called The Trailer, where fans can experience a uniquely-curated environment and obtain merch and other items from Eminem and his new pasta operation."

Advertisement

See the full menu here.